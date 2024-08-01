MVA to start seat sharing talks for Maharashtra Assembly on August 7

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi will hold a meeting on August 7 to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala will visit Mumbai on August 3-4 to meet state leaders ahead of the MVA meeting.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, who met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening, said that the criteria for seat sharing among the allies will be discussed during the meeting.

“Swapping of seats is also possible as winning candidates will be fielded,” the Congress leader said.

Mr. Thorat also said he discussed planning of election rallies with Mr. Thackeray. The MVA comprises the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) [NCP(SP)] and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in October this year.

Mr. Chennithala, will be on a two-day visit to Mumbai from August 3 to meet the party’s State leaders ahead of the MVA meeting. The Congress has set up a committee of State leaders for negotiations with the MVA and a meeting of the committee with Chennithala will take place on August 4.

Assembly polls in the state are likely to take place in October this year. The Congress has appointed in-charges for all 36 seats in Mumbai. It has appointed a separate team for the negotiations for Mumbai seat.

A senior Mumbai leader said, “We will start our negotiations by demanding 20 out of 36 seats.”

In the 2019 election, Congress has won only four Mumbai Assembly seats while undivided Shiv Sena had won 14 seats. The Shiv Sena UBT is unlikely to give a major share in Mumbai to Congress.





