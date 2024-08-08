MVA to launch its campaign for Maharashtra Assembly polls with joint meeting

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) want to sound Maha Vikas Aghadi’s poll bugle for Maharashtra Assembly election with a joint meeting of office bearers of all alliance parties on August 16. Earlier, the Congress had said the alliance’s election campaign will be launched with an event on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary on August 20.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have asked for the joint meeting of the MVA office bearers at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Anil Deshmukh, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and Vinayak Raut have held a meeting over the seat sharing and election campaign at Mr. Danve’s residence in South Mumbai.

Mr. Wadettiwar said that they have held a discussion over the common minimum programme (CMP) along with the manifesto of the MVA. Former CM and senior party leader Prithviraj Chavan has been working on the manifesto of the MVA. “We held a positive discussion. The state level joint meeting of party office bearers of alliance parties in MVA will be held in Shanmukhananda auditorium in Mumbai on August 16. The MVA will sound poll bugle on August 16 through this joint meeting," he said.

The Congress leader said that in addition to this, there would be a function on August 20 to celebrate the birth anniversary of former PM late Rajiv Gandhi. "Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi will come to Mumbai to attend the function to mark the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. We will invite all other party leaders to attend it." Mr. Wadettiwar said.

The Congress leader further said that there would be the next meeting of MVA at the end of this month and seat sharing talks would start at that time.

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday held a meeting with members of the negotiations committee of the party in Mumbai. After the meeting, the party had issued a press statement stating that the party would sound the state Assembly poll bulge in Mumbai on the occasion of birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 in the presence of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.





