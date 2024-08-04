MVA parties back Deshmukh, call Waze’s allegations against him BJP’s ploy

Mumbai: Sachin Waze, accused in Rs 100 crore extortion case involving NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, has claimed that CBI has evidence that Deshmukh was collecting money through his PA and made allegations against NCP SP State President Jayant Patil.

The dismissed Mumbai police officer claimed that he has submitted all evidence in a letter to incumbent deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Whatever has happened, the proof is there. The money used to go through his (Anil Deshmukh) PA, CBI has the proof and I have also written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis. I have submitted all the evidence. In the letter that I have written, I have given the name of Jayant Patil as well,” Waze told mediapersons.

Denying Waze’s latest claims, Mr. Deshmukh said it was a “new move” against him by Mr. Fadnavis. The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), which ruled the state when the controversy exploded three years ago, also rallied behind Mr. Deshmukh.

Reacting to Waze's allegations against Mr. Deshmukh, BJP leader and MLC Prasad Lad demanded re-arrest of Deshmukh and fresh probe in the case. “The allegations made by Waze against Patil and Deshmukh are serious in nature. A probe must be conducted, and if needed, Deshmukh should be re-arrested after cancelling his bail,” Mr. Lad said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the BJP was using Vaze. “The BJP is using Waze fearing a defeat in the upcoming (Assembly) polls. Who is Sachin Waze? He is a murderer who is in jail,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe questioned how Waze was allowed to talk to the media while he was being escorted by the police. “This is yet another example of how BJP misuse state machinery. A person in custody is not allowed to talk to the media. So Waze also cannot speak to the media. The policemen escorting him should be dismissed,” the Congress spokesperson said.





