Govt. engaging with stakeholders to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Calling the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir a “foremost aspiration of its people”, lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha said Monday that his government was actively engaging with all stakeholders to achieve the goal at the earliest.

“One of the foremost aspirations of the people of J&K is the restoration of full statehood. My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of J&K,” he said while addressing the Budget Session of the J&K Assembly at the state’s winter capital here.

He added: “My government recognises the emotional and political significance of statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability, and progress”.

Mr Sinha said the J&K Assembly was holding a Budget Session for the first time in more than seven years; hence it is “not just a legislative formality but a reflection” of the government's commitment to good governance, transparency, and inclusive development.

J&K was split into two Union territories in August 2019 when the Centre also stripped the erstwhile state of its special status. The Union territory of J&K saw its first Assembly election being held in ten years in September-October 2024 while the last Budget Session of the Assembly in the erstwhile state of J&K was held in 2018 when chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was heading a PDP-BJP coalition government.

Asserting that the upcoming Budget carries historic significance as it is the first in over seven years to be presented by an elected government in J&K, the L-G said: “It symbolises people's power as it is prepared by the representatives chosen by the people themselves.” He added: “This Budget is not merely a financial document; it is a testament to the aspirations of the masses, reflecting their hopes for a brighter future.”

Mr Sinha said that it was for the first time that chief minister Omar Abdullah had, ahead of the Budget Session, personally chaired meetings for all 20 districts, separately, engaging directly with elected representatives to understand their aspirations, regional needs, and development priorities in Budget formulation. He said: “The voices of the people are again shaping the allocation of resources and the prioritisation of development goals”. He added: “This Budget is a true celebration of democracy -- an expression of the dreams and expectations of every household, every community, and every region of J&K and marks a moment of renewal and empowerment, where the collective efforts of the people's representatives are shaping the future of this land. This Budget represents a new era of participatory governance, ensuring that the needs and aspirations of the common man remain at the heart of policy making”.

The L-G said that his government was committed to preserving the unity in diversity that defines J&K and to maintaining peace and harmony, ensuring that the aspirations of its people are protected from divisive influences and cultivating an inclusive society built on mutual respect and harmony, paving the path to a prosperous and peaceful future.

Mr Sinha said the government is committed also to “dignified rehabilitation” of Kashmiri migrants (Pandits) back in the Valley by ensuring a safe and secure environment. He said: “Efforts will be intensified to accelerate the construction of transit accommodation projects for migrant employees, providing them with suitable housing at designated locations. These initiatives reflect our dedication to restoring confidence, fostering inclusivity, and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for all communities in J&K”.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives to empower the youth through education, skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship, the L-G said: “We are building a dynamic ecosystem where the talent and energy of our young generation drive the progress of the region. Our policies focus on youth engagement, employment opportunities and digital transformation.”