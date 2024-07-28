BJP’s top brass reviews LS results at two-day conclave

New Delhi: In the first major meeting following the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered for a two-day conclave to review governance and organisational issues. The meeting, which began on Saturday, features key leaders such as BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

The conclave is set to address a range of topics, including the performance of the BJP in the general polls, feedback on state and Central government schemes, and the coordination between state governments and the party's organisational units. The review will assess both the impact of flagship government schemes and the party's preparedness for upcoming Assembly elections.

Despite securing a hat-trick victory in the Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA fell short of achieving a majority. The leadership aims to address this shortfall and improve coordination between BJP governments and state units - a factor believed to have influenced the party's performance in several states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Ministers attending the meeting, such as Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan), and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha), will present on successful public participation schemes. The gathering includes leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh.

The conclave also comes in the wake of criticism of the Union Budget 2024-25 from the Opposition, which has accused the government of neglecting certain states. In response, the BJP plans to hold press conferences nationwide to counter this narrative.

Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Yanthungo Patton, remarked on the productive discussions, emphasising the party's commitment to development and effective governance. The last such meeting took place in February.














