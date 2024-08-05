BJP to Field Young Faces in Haryana Assembly Polls to Beat Anti-incumbency

New Delhi: In an attempt to beat 10 years of anti-incumbency, the BJP is looking to field more young and new faces in the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls scheduled later this year. BJP sources told this newspaper that there is a consensus in party leadership about fielding young faces in place of old guards.

After multiple rounds of deliberation, the BJP, it is learnt, believes that to score a hat-trick in the Haryana Assembly polls, the party needs to take several corrective measures to overcome the setbacks it endured in the last Lok Sabha polls. In the recently completed Lok Sabha election, the BJP tally in Haryana came down by half to five MPs.

“Apart from other measures, it has been decided that old guards must be replaced with fresh faces, especially young ones, in the upcoming state polls in Haryana. Young leaders will be given priority in ticket distribution,” BJP sources said.

The BJP, sources said, will not only be fielding new faces in place of those who lost the Assembly polls in 2019 but also its sitting MLAs. Insiders claim that the BJP high command is expected to drop at least one fourth of its sitting MLAs, including those who have won multiple times, in the impending Haryana Assembly elections.

“Priority to young and new faces will be given in all the 90 Assembly seats, irrespective of whether the BJP won or lost a particular seat in the 2019 elections,” a party insider said.

While deciding the candidacy of young leaders, the party's top brass will consider winnability as a major factor along with age. “Replacing old guards with young faces will not only end 10 years of anti-incumbency but also bring new energy and freshness to the party and state politics. If everything goes according to plan, the majority of BJP tickets will be given to young leaders,” a party leader said.

The Haryana Assembly polls will be held in October-November this year. The BJP, which has been ruling the state since 2014, is leaving no stone unturned to form the government for the third consecutive term. Considering the below-expected result in the last general election in the state, the BJP faces an uphill task.