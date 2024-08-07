Ambedkar opposes demand for Maratha quota from OBC category

Mumbai: While Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil is firm on his demand of reservation for Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar has claimed that ‘Nizami Marathas’ are trying to seize the OBC quota in Maharashtra. He urged OBCs to counteract such efforts in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

“Nizami Marathas are trying to snatch the OBC reservation. The OBCs should thwart such plans in the Vidhan Sabha polls,” Ambedkar said at a public meeting on Tuesday in Jalna as part of his ‘Aaraskshan Bachao Yatra.’