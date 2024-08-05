Ajit Pawar to start NCP’s poll campaign from August 8

Mumbai: In a bid to change its fortunes after an embarrassing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has decided to reach out to voters by launching a statewide yatra ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will kickstart the yatra from Dindori in Nashik district in August 8, the anniversary of Quit India Movement.

Dubbed as the ‘Jan Samman Yatra,’ the rally would traverse through Mumbai-Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

“The focus of the yatra is to promote the welfare schemes announced and implemented by the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government till the last person in the state,” said state NCP president Sunil Tatkare.

During the yatra, Pawar would speak on the various initiatives that he announced as a finance minister, particularly in the state budget 2024-25. The voters will also be made aware of the state government's schemes benefitting women, youth, farmers, adivasis and minorities, he added.

“The Jan Samman Yatra will operate in a hybrid model where the party leadership will travel in a bus and our people will accompany us in cars,” said Tatkare.

NCP national working president Praful Patel said that the Jan Samman Yatra is not limited to constituencies of NCP MLAs and they will also visit seats held by Shiv Sena and the BJP as the party wishes to put up a united face of MahaYuti alliance.

“Ajit Pawar would also meet the workers of MahaYuti’s alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena as we have to win the upcoming elections together. The objective of this yatra is to explain to the people that NCP stands for the common man of Maharashtra and we have implemented our schemes without any discrimination or prejudice in favour or against any community or class,” said Patel.

Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar in July 2023 and switched over to the BJP-led MahaYuti (NDA) and later successfully claimed the NCP party and the iconic clock symbol.

However, his party fared badly in the Lok Sabha polls, as it contested four Lok Sabha seats, but could win the sole seat of Raigad, where Tatkare won.

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar unsuccessfully contested the Baramati seat against Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar. However, later Sunetra Pawar was made a Rajya Sabha member.