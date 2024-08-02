Ajit Pawar denies meeting Amit Shah in disguise

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that he would resign from politics if allegations of him visiting New Delhi in disguise to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah were proven true. Claiming that efforts were being made to defame him, the NCP also challenged opposition leaders to quit politics if their allegations were proven false.

“These are all baseless (allegations). The news of me going to Delhi in disguise is false. If I want to go anywhere, I will go openly. There is no need for me to be afraid of anyone. If the reports of disguise are proven, I will quit politics,” Pawar said.

His remarks came after certain media reports claimed that Pawar himself had admitted during an informal conversation that he went to Delhi in disguise to meet Shah.

During that interaction, Pawar reportedly said, “I used to wear a mask and a cap during air travel while going to Delhi to attend those meetings. I had changed my name also for air travel.”

Following this, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) leaders targeted him as they demanded a probe into his and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to New Delhi under assumed names and apparent disguise by raising question marks over the security at airports.

However, Pawar refuted their claims saying he does not do politics by hiding anything. “I am an activist who works in democracy. I don’t have the habit of doing politics by hiding anything. However, we have been maligned by the opponents with fake narratives and false news,” he said.

When this incident occurred, I was the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. Everyone recognises me and therefore, such an incident is impossible. These reports do not have any basis or evidence, he added.

Pawar alleged the opposition parties are trying to tarnish his reputation. “But if the reports are found incorrect, those who made the allegations without any evidence or facts should quit politics,” he said.





