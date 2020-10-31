Saturday, Oct 31, 2020 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

  India   Politics  31 Oct 2020  BJP tries to curb rising infighting in its Bengal unit
India, Politics

BJP tries to curb rising infighting in its Bengal unit

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 31, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2020, 12:37 pm IST

Sources said the central leadership has decided to step in after disgruntlement grew over the formation of the new state committee

BJP National Vice-President Mukul Roy with party's West Bengal President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh (L) during party's core committee meeting, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI)
 BJP National Vice-President Mukul Roy with party's West Bengal President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh (L) during party's core committee meeting, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI)

 

New Delhi: Amid the raging factionalism in its West Bengal unit, the BJP central leadership, it is learnt, has asked joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, an RSS man, to get the party’s house in order in the state. The BJP top brass has been getting reports that the West Bengal unit was grappling with factionalism and a divided house was sending a negative message to its cadre. While the top leadership is busy strategising on how to oust the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the Assembly polls in early 2021, the state leaders are busy in factional fights.

 

Sources said the central leadership was not very pleased with general secretary and state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, who has so far failed to contain the factionalism. There are complaints that Mr Vijayvargiya is siding with Mukul Roy, once a close aide of Ms Banerjee, who had joined the BJP in 2017.

BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh, sources said, was not happy at the way Mr Roy was trying to project himself a more prominent Bengali politician than the state unit chief himself. Mr Shivprakash has been a key member of the central leadership’s core team for West Bengal since 2014, and was one of the key strategists in the last Lok Sabha polls, when the BJP won 18 parliamentary seats in a state where it was not even a political force till 2014. 

 

Sources said the central leadership has decided to step in after disgruntlement grew over the formation of the new state committee, which has many new names considered close to Mr Vijayvargiya, and the state president disbanded the district committees.

The central leadership also decided to replace organisational secretary Subrato Chattopadhyaya with Amitva Chakaraborty in order to contain the factionalism.

Tags: west bengal bjp, kailash vijayvargiya, dilip ghosh, mukul roy

Latest From India

USS Nimitz (CVN 68)as it leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the US Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of Exercise Malabar 2017. (AFP)

MALABAR's phase 1 will begin off Vizag

Urmila Matondkar.

Urmila Matondkar likely to join Shiv Sena, become MLC

An injured jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) being taken for treatment after an IED blast triggered allegedly by CPI-Maoist in Lohardaga district, in Ranchi, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (PTI)

ITBP jawan injured in Naxal IED explosion, 3 Maoists held in Chhattisgarh

Laborers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus leave for work in the morning in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus caseload surpassed 8 million on Thursday with daily infections dipping to the lowest level this week. (AP)

Mounting COVID cases in Kerala, Delhi a huge worry for India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham