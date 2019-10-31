'Your fearless decision will guide me': Rahul's tribute to grandmother on her death anniversary

Indira was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

"Today is the anniversary of my grandmother's martyrdom. Your iron resolve and fearless decisions will guide me at every step," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi along with a photo of his grandmother.

आज मेरी दादी श्रीमती इन्दिरा गांधी जी का बलिदान दिवस है। आप के फौलादी इरादे और निडर फैसलों की सीख हर कदम पर मेरा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। आपको मेरा शत् शत् नमन।



My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom.



#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/xqdqgQlu6H — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2019

Several Congress leaders including party interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh amongst others also paid homage to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh & Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi pay their respects to Smt. Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day at Shakti Sthal. #IndiasIndira pic.twitter.com/pIytHetl6Q — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2019

Paying homage to Indira, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also applauded the former Prime Minister's leadership during the 1971 war.

"Homage to former Prime Minister Indira Ji on her death anniversary. We remember her great contribution to the nation and also her leadership during the 1971 War," she tweeted.

Mamata was referring to the 1971 war when East Pakistan was liberated and the territory later came to be known as Bangladesh.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Indira was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.