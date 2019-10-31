Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

India, Politics

We may become man-eaters if we eat non-veg food from childhood: BJP leader

ANI
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 2:25 pm IST

Responding to allegations of the opposition, the minister, on Thursday said that eggs are not non-vegetarian food.

Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday while criticising the government's recent move to serve eggs in mid-day meals. (Photo: ANI)
 Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday while criticising the government's recent move to serve eggs in mid-day meals. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: If we have non-vegetarian food from childhood, we may become man-eaters, said Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday while criticising the government's recent move to serve eggs in mid-day meals.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Bhargava said, "Bharat ke jo sanskar hain, Sanatan Sanskriti mein mansahaar nished hai. Agar bachpan se hi hum ise khaayenge toh bade ho kar nar bhakshi na ho jaayen (Eating non-vegetarian food is prohibited in our 'Sanatan Sanskriti.' If we have it from childhood then we may grow up to become man-eaters)."

"What else can be expected from a 'malnutritioned' government? They serve eggs, even to those who do not want them. We cannot force the people to eat anything," Bhargava added.

Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi on Wednesday told ANI that the Congress-led state government had decided to introduce eggs in mid-day meals offered to children in Anganwadis starting next month to tackle malnutrition.

Responding to allegations of the opposition, the minister, on Thursday said that eggs are not non-vegetarian food.

"They (opposition) can say what they want. If the doctors who treat malnourished children say that eggs are good for the health of children, then they are good. Also, eggs do not come in the category of non-vegetarian food, they come under vegetarian food," she told media persons.

Tags: bjp, gopal bhargava
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too. (Photo: File)

'Living in an era when people lie under oath': Sena attacks BJP

Senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beig and young aspiring politicians are ready to look beyond the abrogation of article 370. (Photo: ANI)

As J&K becomes UT, aspiring Kashmiri politicians willing to start afresh

All convicts can plead for mercy from the President and seek commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment. (Photo: Representational)

Nirbhaya gangrape convicts to be executed soon: Tihar jail authorities

Veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta (Photo: PTI)

VP, PM condole demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta

MOST POPULAR

1

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

2

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP to get a power boost

3

Apple mistakenly leaks upcoming iPhone upgrades

4

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

5

Apple AirPods Pro memes are absolutely savage

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham