Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 11:18 AM IST

India, Politics

Veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away at 83 in Kolkata

ANI
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 10:49 am IST

Dasgupta was the CPI's former deputy general secretary and a well-known trade unionist.

Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta on Thursday passed away in Kolkata. He was 83. (Photo: ANI)
 Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta on Thursday passed away in Kolkata. He was 83. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta on Thursday passed away in Kolkata. He was 83.

He was suffering from heart and kidney-related ailments.

Dasgupta was the CPI's former deputy general secretary and a well-known trade unionist. He was elected as general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress in 2001 and also became the elected member of the National Secretariat, Communist Party of India, in 2004.

Dasgupta was also detained under the Defence of India Rules in 1965 and went underground on a number of occasions during Congress rule in West Bengal.

Tags: cpi, west bengal, gurudas dasgupta
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. (Photo: File)

'Your fearless decision will guide me': Rahul's tribute to grandmother on her death anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir which was closed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by abrogating them. (Photo: File)

Repealing Article 370, 35A shut gateway of terrorism in India: Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue Of Unity here on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his 144th birth anniversary; see video

In an event of far-reaching consequences, the state of Jammu and Kashmir ceased to exist at midnight Wednesday and was converted into two Union Territories, around three months after Parliament abrogated its special status under Article 370. (Photo: File)

Jammu and Kashmir not a state from today, split into UTs; Prez rule revoked

MOST POPULAR

1

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP to get a power boost

2

Apple mistakenly leaks upcoming iPhone upgrades

3

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

4

Apple AirPods Pro memes are absolutely savage

5

These Bluetooth earphones can play music from across a football field

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham