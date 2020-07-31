Friday, Jul 31, 2020 | Last Update : 01:08 PM IST

  India   Politics  31 Jul 2020  Rajasthan politics: Ashok Gehlot MLAs to be shifted to another hotel in Jaisalmer
India, Politics

Rajasthan politics: Ashok Gehlot MLAs to be shifted to another hotel in Jaisalmer

PTI
Published : Jul 31, 2020, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2020, 11:53 am IST

MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot, 18 other MLAs rebelled against government triggering political crisis

Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer. (PTI Photo)
  Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: The MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, will be shifted to Jaisalmer on Friday, Congress sources said.

The MLAs will be shifted after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in the hotel, the sources said, adding, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address the MLAs.

The MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis.

The sources did not elaborate on the reasons for shifting the MLAs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.

The chief minister said the rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.

rajasthan mlas, ashok gehlot, rajasthan political crisis, rajasthan politics, jaisalmer
India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

