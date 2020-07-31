Never overlooked Crime, corruption and communalism: Nitish Kumar

His statement has come at a time when the opposition especially the RJD has been targeting Nitish Kumar on various issues

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that his government tried to establish “rule of law” in the state and never compromised on three “Cs” – crime, corruption and communalism.

He gave the statement while inaugurating 124 police buildings in Bihar through video conference.

“My government never compromised on crime, corruption and communalism. The scenario earlier was completely different. There used to be massacres in the state before 2005 but the scenario has changed now”, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

His statement has come at a time when the opposition especially the RJD has been targeting Nitish Kumar on various issues including the COVID-19 crisis, flood and deteriorating law and order scenario in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and the congress has also been hinting at using these issues as their main agenda during the assembly elections scheduled to be held in October – November this year.

“Our police have played a crucial role in establishing the rule of law in Bihar. There has been a zero-tolerance on crime and communalism and our police have worked hard in maintaining peace in the state”, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

During the event, Nitish Kumar said that his government worked hard for the development of the state in the last fourteen years. He also used the occasion to appreciate the medical fraternity and the police for their efforts to control the coronavirus crisis in the state.

“Many of our administrative and police officials have been found infected with the deadly coronavirus. It’s important to do antigen test of all officials who have been working to control the crisis in the state. Arrangements have also been made in other districts also to test people”, Nitish Kumar said during the event.

As per an assessment, the total number of COVID cases has gone up to 48 thousand in the state. Patna with 8229 positive cases and 41 deaths have been the worst hit followed by Bhagalpur where 2488 cases have been reported and 26 persons have died due to the deadly virus.