Friday, Jul 31, 2020 | Last Update : 10:12 PM IST

129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
  India   Politics  31 Jul 2020  MVA govt stops pension of those jailed during emergency
India, Politics

MVA govt stops pension of those jailed during emergency

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Jul 31, 2020, 9:27 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2020, 9:27 pm IST

The state would to pay Rs 10K a month to those imprisoned for more than a month, Rs 5K to those jailed less than a month during Emergency

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. PTI photo
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. PTI photo

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has reverted the erstwhile Fadnavis government’s decision to pay pension to those jailed during the emergency between 1975 and 1977. The decision to stop the pension scheme was taken, considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation and subsequently shrinking of revenue, the government said.

However, the BJP criticized the decision saying the government has money to buy cars for ministers but not for providing pensions.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the MVA government is a supporter of emergency, therefore, it has scrapped the pension of those who had fought for democracy.

“When democracy was under threat, several people had struggled to save and protect democratic rights. The government has money to purchase new cars for the ministers but don't have money to pay pensions to those people who have struggled to save our democracy. When our government will come to power, we will restart the same scheme,” the former chief minister added.  

The Fadnavis government had introduced the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) pension scheme in July 2018. There are 3,452 prisoners who get Rs 10,000 per month for having been imprisoned during an emergency imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. The previous government had announced the scheme of pension in July 2018 after the demand was raised by BJP legislators in a session.

The state had decided to pay Rs 10,000 per month to a beneficiary imprisoned for more than a month, and Rs 5,000 who was jailed less than a month during the emergency. In case of death of the beneficiary, half of the pension amount to be given to their respective partner.

The general administration department (GAD) has issued a government resolution in this connection on Friday. According to the GR, due to drop in tax and non-tax revenue in the financial year of 2020-21, due to Covid-19 pandemic situation and its impact on the state economy, the state has decided to stop the pension scheme.

Maharashtra BJP chief media coordinator Vishwas Pathak told The Asian Age, “This decision is a pure reflection of late prime minister Indira Gandhi's Congress of 1975, which imposed emergency and the parties including Shiv Sena supported.”

Tags: cm uddhav thackeray, maha vikas aghadi government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

Kamal Nath hails construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya; BJP takes a jibe at former CM

Health workers collect swab samples of people at Indo-Israel Non-Invasive Raid Covid -19 test study camp as part of Operation Open Skies, at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. PTI photo

Group of Ministers meet to discuss coronavirus situation in India

Representational image

Railway agents, touts arrested for illegal sale of train tickets

Air travel is out of bounds for Indians until August 31.

COVID-19 India: International air travel to remain suspended until August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham