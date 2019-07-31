Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 PM IST

India, Politics

Tripura CM sets up helpline for victims of instant talaq

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 2:46 pm IST

Biplab Kumar Deb’s post came after the BJP-led coalition pushed the Triple Talaq bill to pass it through the upper house.

'My appeal to all Muslim sisters of Tripura who have been a victim of the Triple Talaq so far can directly meet me and can share their problems directly,' Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar tweeted. (Photo: Twitter)
 'My appeal to all Muslim sisters of Tripura who have been a victim of the Triple Talaq so far can directly meet me and can share their problems directly,' Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar tweeted. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: In an effort to reach out to the victims of Instant Talaq, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar released a helpline number on Wednesday.

"My Appeal to all Muslim Sisters of #Tripura who have been a victim of the #TripleTalaq so far can directly meet me and can share their problems directly with me. I would like to solve their issues at the highest priority.
For any assistance please call at CMO 0381-241 5555," CM tweeted (Sic).

Biplab Kumar Deb’s post came after the BJP-led coalition pushed the Triple Talaq Bill to pass it through the upper house.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 or the Tripple Talaq bill as it is popularly called – was tabled by the ruling party-led coalition on Tuesday in the 240-member house.

NDA, who with 112 members in the upper house, unlike the lower house, does not enjoy the majority. However, a large number of vacant benches helped the government to get the nod of the house.

The Triple Talaq Bill makes instant divorce a cognizable offence. Muslim man pronouncing instant triple talaq can be jailed for a term of three years under the bill.

Tags: biplab kumar deb, triple talaq bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

His father Mohammad Azam Khan is the founder and chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. (Photo: ANI)

Azam Khan's son detained after raids in Jauhar University; 2,500 rare books recovered

Following the cue from the dog, the troops began searching and found the man trapped in the debris of the landslide which had occurred the previous night. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

'If at all there is any harassment, there is a system in the country. Siddhartha knew that there were steps that he could have taken to avert any harassment. However, a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the matter,' Joshi said.

CCD owner knew steps to avert harassment, enquiry to be conducted: Prahlad Joshi

The agency had claimed that he had some papers which mentioned the bribery amounts and names of the people who received them. (Photo: File)

ED takes U-turn: 'Dead' key witness in AgustaWestland to appear tomorrow

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

2

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

3

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

4

Passenger spots flight attendant inside overhead bin; see pics

5

Prince Harry reveals the number of children he wants

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham