Tripura CM sets up helpline for victims of instant talaq

New Delhi: In an effort to reach out to the victims of Instant Talaq, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar released a helpline number on Wednesday.

"My Appeal to all Muslim Sisters of #Tripura who have been a victim of the #TripleTalaq so far can directly meet me and can share their problems directly with me. I would like to solve their issues at the highest priority.

For any assistance please call at CMO 0381-241 5555," CM tweeted (Sic).

Biplab Kumar Deb’s post came after the BJP-led coalition pushed the Triple Talaq Bill to pass it through the upper house.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 or the Tripple Talaq bill as it is popularly called – was tabled by the ruling party-led coalition on Tuesday in the 240-member house.

NDA, who with 112 members in the upper house, unlike the lower house, does not enjoy the majority. However, a large number of vacant benches helped the government to get the nod of the house.

The Triple Talaq Bill makes instant divorce a cognizable offence. Muslim man pronouncing instant triple talaq can be jailed for a term of three years under the bill.