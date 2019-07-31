Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 AM IST

India, Politics

Tipu Jayanti is scrapped by new Karnataka government

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 1:54 am IST

The scrapping of the celebrations was one of the promises the BJP had made during the 2018 Assembly election campaign.

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: File)
 Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Less than 24 hours after Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the state Assembly, the new BJP government on Tuesday scrapped the official celebrations of Tipu Jayanti.

This was one of the promises that the party had made during the 2018 Assembly election campaign. It had said that if voted to power, it would scrap the celebrations within 24 hours of assuming power.  There are many in the saffron camp who describe the erstwhile Mysore ruler as  a tyrant who destroyed Hindu temples and forced tens of thousands to convert to Islam.

On Monday, Madikeri BJP MLA K.G. Bopaiah petitioned the CM on the subject and in the evening, the Cabinet met and took a decision in this regard. A government order to this effect was issued Tuesday.

In the petition, Mr Bopaiah referred to the controversial role of Tipu Sultan in history and explained in detail how the celebration of Tipu Jayanti had led to major law and order problems, especially in Kodagu in 2015.  Tipu Jayanti is celebrated in November every year and is a major cause of tension in the state, he said, and requ-ested the new government to cancel the event.

As expected, former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who had started the celebrations in 2015, strongly condemned the government decision. He said the scrapping of the celebration was nothing but a crime and also came out with a series of tweets attaching the pictures of B.S. Yediyurappa participating in a Tipu Jayanti event, and asserting this clearly showed the double standards of the CM.

“To please the RSS, he has taken this decision which is not acceptable. Tipu was the first freedom fighter... Describing him as a tyrant is wrong,” he said.

Tags: tipu jayanti, bs yediyurappa

Latest From India

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

LS okays Wages Bill to replace four laws

Union food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan

LS passes Consumer Bill to enforce buyers’ rights

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: AFP)

BJP sure of increasing tally in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to give tips on how to be good parliamentarian

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

2

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

3

Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9pm

4

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

5

MP brothers became crorepatis by selling synthetic milk made of detergent, shampoo

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham