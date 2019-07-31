PM Modi to give tips on how to be good parliamentarian

Shah said that the margin should have been bigger as the ruling party on its own has 303 members.

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday asked all its MPs, including Union ministers to attend the two-day long Abhyas Varg (training session) from August 3, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior leaders, will give tips on how to be good parliamentarians.

Mr Modi, sources said, will attend the session on both days.

During the parliamentary party meeting, BJP president Amit Shah informed the MPs about the Abhyas Varg and also asked them to ensure that they attend the proceedings in both Houses regularly as Opposition parties have been pressing for a division of votes during the passage of many bills.

The Prime Minister was also present during the meeting. Citing the example of the motion for consideration of the National Medical Commission Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday, which was passed with 260-48 votes, sources said,

Mr Shah said that the margin should have been bigger as the ruling party on its own has 303 members.

The party top brass, including the Prime Minister, has often asked the BJP parliamentarians to attend the sessions regularly and in one of the parliamentary party meetings, Mr Modi had expressed his displeasure at the absenteeism.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi briefed the MPs about pending bills and informed that Parliament has so far passed 15 bills.

He also told that six bills, which have been passed by Lok Sabha are awaiting the Rajya Sabha's nod while four bills passed by the upper House are yet to get Lok Sabha's nod.

Eleven other bills are still pending and will be tabled in both the Houses in the coming days.