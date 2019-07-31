Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi to give tips on how to be good parliamentarian

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 2:06 am IST

Shah said that the margin should have been bigger as the ruling party on its own has 303 members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday asked all its MPs, including Union ministers to attend the two-day long Abhyas Varg (training session) from August 3, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior leaders, will give tips on how to be good parliamentarians.

Mr Modi, sources said, will attend the session on both days.

During the parliamentary party meeting, BJP president Amit Shah informed the MPs about the Abhyas Varg and also asked them to ensure that they attend the proceedings in both Houses regularly as Opposition parties have been pressing for a division of votes during the passage of many bills.

The Prime Minister was also present during the meeting. Citing the example of the motion for consideration of the National Medical Commission Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday, which was passed with 260-48 votes, sources said,

Mr Shah said that the margin should have been bigger as the ruling party on its own has 303 members.

The party top brass, including the Prime Minister, has often asked the BJP parliamentarians to attend the sessions regularly and in one of the parliamentary party meetings, Mr Modi had expressed his displeasure at the absenteeism.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi briefed the MPs about pending bills and informed that Parliament has so far passed 15 bills.

He also told that six bills, which have been passed by Lok Sabha are awaiting the Rajya Sabha's nod while four bills passed by the upper House are yet to get Lok Sabha's nod.

Eleven other bills are still pending and will be tabled in both the Houses in the coming days.

Tags: narendra modi, national medical commission bill

Latest From India

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

LS okays Wages Bill to replace four laws

Union food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan

LS passes Consumer Bill to enforce buyers’ rights

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: AFP)

BJP sure of increasing tally in Jammu and Kashmir

Sanjay Sinh, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well as the Congress, with his wife Ameeta Sinh at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjay Sinh quits Grand Old Party, set to join BJP today

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

2

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

3

Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9pm

4

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

5

MP brothers became crorepatis by selling synthetic milk made of detergent, shampoo

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham