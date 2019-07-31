Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 07:17 PM IST

India, Politics

Mamata blames central agencies for CCD owner's death

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 5:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 5:37 pm IST

‘I am deeply shocked by the incident relating to V G Siddhartha, Cafe Coffee Day founder. It is indeed very sad, unfortunate,’ Mamata said.

‘From what he has expressed, it appears that he was greatly depressed due to harassment and pressure from different agencies for which he could not run his business in a peaceful manner.’ Mamata also said, regarding the death of V G Siddhartha. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 ‘From what he has expressed, it appears that he was greatly depressed due to harassment and pressure from different agencies for which he could not run his business in a peaceful manner.’ Mamata also said, regarding the death of V G Siddhartha. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: Training guns on the Modi government once again West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the central investigative agencies for the death Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha. She complained that the central agencies have been forcing many industrialists to leave the country.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon she said, "I am deeply shocked by the incident relating to V G Siddhartha, Cafe Coffee Day founder. It is indeed very sad and very unfortunate. From what he has expressed, it appears that he was greatly depressed due to harassment and pressure from different agencies for which he could not run his business in a peaceful manner. This he could not resist."

The Trinamool Congress supremo elaborated, "I hear from different sources that captains of industry in the country are under pressure; some of them have left the country and some are contemplating to move out. All the opposition political parties are afraid of horse-trading and harassment with political vendetta."

She alleged, "On one hand, the economic growth of the country has nosedived to as low as 5.8pc in the fourth quarter of 2018/19, the lowest in the last 5 years, and unemployment has increased to the highest level in the last 45 years. On the other hand, central government is actively pursuing disinvestment of government assets, from Ordnance Factory Board to BSNL, from Air India to Railways, from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to Alloy Steel Plant, Durgapur and about 45 more public sector undertakings."

Banerjee also claimed, "The overall economy is in bad shape with the common people suffering the most. Industry and agriculture and creation of employment is the future of our country. If industry is demoralised, then there will be no economic and employment growth. As a result, more and more people will become jobless."

She added, "My appeal to the government is that when you have been elected, you have to work in a peaceful manner so that people are confident and that political vendetta and agencies do not destroy the future of the country. I express my deep condolence to the family members of Siddhartha. I feel really sad to hear the news. I thought of sharing my feelings and thoughts with all of you."

Tags: west bengal, mamata banerjee, v g siddhartha, cafe coffee day
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was on Wednesday introduced in the Rajya Sabha with Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari asserting that the number of accidents can be reduced to half after the Bill becomes an Act. (Photo: Representational)

Rajya Sabha takes up Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The police officer, additional Superintendent of Police S Gautam, had just spoken at length about the right to raise one's voice and protest when the student, Muniba Kidwai, spoke up. (Photo: PTI)

UP cop thrown off balance as class 11 student asks tough questions on Unnao case

'Based on the assessment, we realised that the plan to form an alliance went against us and that is when we decided we would not form an alliance anywhere in the country,' Rai said. (Photo:

AAP will not form political alliance with anyone: Gopal Rai

Meanwhile, despite the increased activity of the south west monsoon over Maharashtra, 11 districts in the state are still deficient of their normal rainfall at the end of July, according to IMD. (Photo: File)

IMD warns about 'extremely heavy rainfall' in 5 districts of Maharashtra on August 4

MOST POPULAR

1

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

2

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

3

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

4

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

5

Passenger spots flight attendant inside overhead bin; see pics

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham