Congress may get interim President by this weekend: report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 12:19 pm IST

A senior party leader said, 'An interim in-charge or president may be announced and the person may take charge later this week.'

Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the president’s post after the loss in the general elections in May this year. (Photo: File)
 Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the president's post after the loss in the general elections in May this year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress may appoint an interim chief later this week and in an informal discussion with party leaders on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi insisted that the decision on the party chief should be expedited, reported News18.

A senior party leader said, “An interim in-charge or president may be announced and the person may take charge later this week. This will be the necessary first step before elections to the party president’s post are formally called by the CWC.”

Senior party leaders Captain Amarinder Singh, Karan Singh and Shashi Tharoor have sought to impress upon the party to resolve the pending leadership issues.

About half-a-dozen names have been in discussion for the interim president’s post, including those of Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushil Kumar Shinde and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the president’s post after the loss in the general elections in May this year.

