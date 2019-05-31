Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

Western wear 'OK' for Gambhir, not for us: Mimi Chakraborty responds to gender bais

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 31, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 1:23 pm IST

This comes after journalist Swati Chaturvedi brought the bais to the notice of social media users.

This comes after newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled on social media for wearing western outfits to parliament. (Photo: Twitter)
 This comes after newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled on social media for wearing western outfits to parliament. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bengali actress and newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty on Friday took Twitter to respond to the gender bias of Twitterati.

This comes after journalist Swati Chaturvedi brought the bais to the notice of social media users. She tweeted:
"Has the fashion police attacked Gambhir yet? Or only for the women? I think @GautamGambhir is looking great."

Replying to the Swati's tweet Mimi said, "No they didn't ma'am it's only bcoz we r women probably but @GautamGambhir looks great."

This comes after newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled on social media for wearing western outfits to parliament.

On Monday, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, both the elected members of the lower house from Kolkata's Jadavpur and Basirhat constituencies respectively posted pictures of  their first visit to Parliament.

Posting the pictures, Mimi Chakraborty said: "And it's us again. The first day at Parliament (with) Nusrat Jahan."

However, netizens flooded social media with sexist comments.

Here's how both the parliamentarian were trolled:

