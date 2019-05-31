Newly elected PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with foreign dignitaries

PM Modi meets up with the foreign leaders who had attended his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

New Delhi: Newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with several foreign leaders, dignitaries and ambassadors on Friday, a day after being sworn-in. PM Modi first met up with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at Hyderabad House. President Sirisena was one of the foreign leaders who had attended PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in yesterday.

In the bilateral meeting today, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena congratulated PM Narendra Modi and reiterated his desire to work together to strengthen relations between the two countries for peace, prosperity and security in the region.

Among the other leaders with whom PM Narendra Modi is slated to meet with for bilateral meeting in Delhi, are Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli.

In the bilateral meeting PM of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth extended his warm felicitations to PM Modi. PM Modi thanked him and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two countries in all spheres.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.