New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

he cover is the image of him greeting the massive crowd of supporters after the landslide victory in 2019 general elections.

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: As the stage was set for Narendra Damodardas Modi to take oath as the Prime Minister of India along with the swearing-in of a fresh cabinet on Thursday, Modi's social media also saw a change.

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath.

In the new DP, Modi can be seen wearing a light blue shirt and his signature outfit 'Modi jacket'; whereas a picture was taken from the day of the election result was set as the cover.

The cover is the image of him greeting the massive crowd of supporters who were cheering him for the landslide victory in 2019 general elections.

PM Modi is one of the most popular leaders on social media, with more than 47 million followers on Twitter.

The BJP’s supreme commander, Narendra Damodardas Modi, began his second stint as Prime Minister in a grand ceremony held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The first meeting of the new Cabinet will take place at South Block at 5 pm on Friday.

Nearly 8,000 guests, which included the Bimstec leaders, politicians, corporate bosses and Bollywood stars, attended the swearing-in-ceremony, making it one of the biggest events ever held at Raisina Hill.

The grand swearing-in ceremony was attended by several Opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.