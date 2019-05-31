Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 10:16 AM IST

India, Politics

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : May 31, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 9:25 am IST

he cover is the image of him greeting the massive crowd of supporters after the landslide victory in 2019 general elections.

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: As the stage was set for Narendra Damodardas Modi to take oath as the Prime Minister of India along with the swearing-in of a fresh cabinet on Thursday, Modi's social media also saw a change.

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath.

In the new DP, Modi can be seen wearing a light blue shirt and his signature outfit 'Modi jacket'; whereas a picture was taken from the day of the election result was set as the cover.

The cover is the image of him greeting the massive crowd of supporters who were cheering him for the landslide victory in 2019 general elections.

PM Modi is one of the most popular leaders on social media, with more than 47 million followers on Twitter.

The BJP’s supreme commander, Narendra Damodardas Modi, began his second stint as Prime Minister in a grand ceremony held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The first meeting of the new Cabinet will take place at South Block at 5 pm on Friday.

Nearly 8,000 guests, which included the Bimstec leaders, politicians, corporate bosses and Bollywood stars, attended the swearing-in-ceremony, making it one of the biggest events ever held at Raisina Hill.

The grand swearing-in ceremony was attended by several Opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: narendra modi, twitter, display picture, cover picture
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Jaitley had previously written to the Prime Minister saying that he would like to keep out of the new cabinet, citing his health condition. (Photo: File)

India steadfast on path of progress under Modi: Arun Jaitley

The YSRC, when in opposition, filed many complaints with the ECI and other authorities against the two controversial IPS officers. (Photo: File)

Andhra top cop shunted out as Jagan Reddy takes charge as CM

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

The encounter, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, is still underway. (Photo: Representational)

Terrorist gunned down in encounter in J&K's Shopian

MOST POPULAR

1

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

2

First look at Samsung Galaxy Note 10

3

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

5

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham