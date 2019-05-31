Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of MoS announced

Anurag Singh Thakur, Babul Supriyo, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh are among the prominent faces in MoS.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State took oath. (Photo: ANI/PTI)

New Delhi: The new Ministers of State and their portfolios were announced on Friday.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.

Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Prahalad Singh Patel: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.

Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Ministers of State

Faggan Singh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Parshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rattan Lal Kataria: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

V. Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Debasree Chaudhuri: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

