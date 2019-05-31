Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 07:30 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: Ministers take charge, arrive for first Union Cabinet meeting

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 31, 2019, 5:57 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 6:47 pm IST

A day after swearing-in, memebers of the Union Cabinet take charge of their respective ministries in New Delhi on Friday.

Prime Minister holds the Union Cabinet meeting, attended by all the cabinet members. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister holds the Union Cabinet meeting, attended by all the cabinet members. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A day after swearing-in of Prime Minister’s cabinet, memebers of the Union Cabinet take charge of their respective ministries in New Delhi on Friday.

From Dr S Jaishankar to Nirmala Sitharaman, all the elected ministers perform the official procedures before the first Union Cabinet meeting on Friday evening.

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Arvind Sawant have arrived for the meeting at South Block.

First decision of PM Narendra Modi on assuming his office is approval to a major change in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the following changes: Rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.

Prime Minister has approved the following changes: Ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, pm modi, union cabinet meeting, amit shah, swearing-in
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Apparently seeking to lift Rahul's spirits, the DMK's Tamil organ 'Murasoli', in its editorial, said the Congress was a broad-based party and to lead it, only a broad-minded person like Rahul was needed. (Photo: File)

Rahul transcended, reflected liberal thoughts of Nehru: DMK

District unit president of the Apna Dal (S) Ramakant Patel said, ‘We were expecting that Anupriya, who was an MoS in the previous ministry, will be elevated to cabinet position and were not aware of her omission from the list till the last minute.’ (Photo: PTI)

Anupriya didn't join Modi team as she was offered only MoS rank: Apna Dal (S)

'I have come with the purpose of bringing in reforms in both passenger and cargo services of Railways,' said Goyal. (Photo: File)

Will bring reforms in both passenger and cargo services of Railways: Piyush Goyal

In his first decision after being sworn-in to head the government for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had made national security an important plank in the elections, on Friday approved a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM approves major changes in 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' after oath taking

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

3

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

4

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

5

After Nokia 4.2, 3.2, Nokia ready to get flagship to India

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham