Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, Politics

Decisive mandate for PM Modi to build new India: President Kovind

PTI
Published : May 31, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 3:57 pm IST

Kovind said the verdict is an affirmation of Modi's visionary leadership to build a New India, not in a distant future, but here and now.

President Ram Nath Kovind was addressing a banquet in honour of the heads and representatives of foreign governments attending the swearing-in-ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4India)
 President Ram Nath Kovind was addressing a banquet in honour of the heads and representatives of foreign governments attending the swearing-in-ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4India)

New Delhi: The decisive mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a call of the people for a new India where there is progress for all and the country transforms itself as an engine of global growth, President Ram Nath Kovind said.

He was addressing a banquet in honour of the heads and representatives of foreign governments attending the swearing-in-ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Kovind said the verdict is an affirmation of Modi's visionary leadership to build a New India, not in a distant future, but here and now. "This mandate is a call from our people for an India where there is progress for all and no one is left behind; an India that is on course to eliminating extreme poverty in the coming decade, and to realising the potential in every girl-child; an India that is at work to harness new-age technology and the limitless energy of its youth," he said.

It is call for an India that wishes to connect deeper with its rich cultural past even as it draws the contours of its promising future, and an India that is fast transforming itself as an engine of global growth and a centre of global power-relations, the president said.

Kovind said aspirations run high in our people. "They constantly yearn for a better life for themselves and their children. There is no let-up in their demand for good governance, equal opportunities and efficient and equitable delivery of public goods and services," the president said.

Modi leads a government that will continue to work selflessly and tirelessly to fulfill these aspirations and enable a life of dignity and respect to our citizens, he said.

Kovind said India's dreams are not for it alone. "As we work for our progress, we remain deeply conscious of the support we draw from our close friends and our close neighbours. From the warm waters of the Indian Ocean to the earnest embrace of the Bay of Bengal and further to the shared cultural affinities and economic opportunities of Central Asia, our people embody similar hopes and aspirations," he said.

Over the centuries, India has been the centre-piece of a great trading system that has run from the heartland of Central Asia right to the Indian Ocean, the president said.

"This is our legacy, and this is also our future. For all our people and for the global community, we must work together to foster peace and prosperity in our region and beyond. Our countries remain stakeholders in each other's progress and wellbeing," Kovind said.

Dignitaries attended the banquet include Bangladesh's President Mohammad Abdul Hamid, Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena, Sooronbai Zheenbekov, the President of Kyrgyz Republic and U Win Myint, the President of Myanmar.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, K P Sharma Oli, the Prime Minister of Nepal; Lotay Tshering, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan and Grisada Boonrach, special envoy of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand also attended the banquet.

The highest ever number of 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his Council of Ministers Thursday.

Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen's speciality 'Dal Raisina' was served to foreign delegates in the banquet. Dal Raisina, a speciality of Rashtrapati Bhavan's kitchen, is cooked for about 48 hours and its main ingredients are brought from Lucknow. The preparation to cook Dal Raisina had started on Tuesday.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, ram nath kovind, narendra modi, rashtrapati bhavan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on May 25. (Representational Image)

Main accuse in Smriti Irani’s close aide murder in Amethi, held

The silver-medal winning Olympian also thanked senior BJP leaders Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu and Smriti Irani. (Photo: File)

Left out of cabinet, Rajyavardhan Rathore says 'thank you'

Asked whether the object was a grenade, he said, 'It is a round object. We have to see whether it is a metal or plastic material.' The officer said the bomb disposal squad was investigating. (Photo: File I Representational)

Suspicious object triggers panic at Bengaluru railway station

Replica of Rafale located at residence of the Air Chief Marshal numbered 23, is right in front of Congress Headquarters, number 24, on Akbar Road in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

IAF erects Rafale replica outside Air Chief's house, in front of Congress HQ

MOST POPULAR

1

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph factor in this bikini picture; check out

2

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

3

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

4

After Nokia 4.2, 3.2, Nokia ready to get flagship to India

5

Hindu officer observes 'roza' on behalf of ailing driver in Maharashtra

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham