Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 07:30 PM IST

India, Politics

Allies should have proportional representation in cabinet: Nitish Kumar

PTI
Published : May 31, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 6:13 pm IST

The Chief Minister added that his party do not have any problem or any kind of repentance on not being the part of the cabinet.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: File)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: File)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JDU refused "symbolic participation" in the Union cabinet, asserted on Friday that allies should have been given proportional representation in the cabinet.

The Janata Dal (United) chief, however, made it clear that one should not have any confusion that being in the government is the only testimony that they are with the government.

"We are firmly with the NDA," Kumar told reporters at the airport here after participating in the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government.

"As the JDU national president, I want to tell that there is no question of JDU joining the Union cabinet in the future," Kumar said.

The Chief Minister added that his party do not have any problem or any kind of repentance on not being the part of the cabinet.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, nitish kumar, bihar, jd(u), cabinet
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Apparently seeking to lift Rahul's spirits, the DMK's Tamil organ 'Murasoli', in its editorial, said the Congress was a broad-based party and to lead it, only a broad-minded person like Rahul was needed. (Photo: File)

Rahul transcended, reflected liberal thoughts of Nehru: DMK

District unit president of the Apna Dal (S) Ramakant Patel said, ‘We were expecting that Anupriya, who was an MoS in the previous ministry, will be elevated to cabinet position and were not aware of her omission from the list till the last minute.’ (Photo: PTI)

Anupriya didn't join Modi team as she was offered only MoS rank: Apna Dal (S)

'I have come with the purpose of bringing in reforms in both passenger and cargo services of Railways,' said Goyal. (Photo: File)

Will bring reforms in both passenger and cargo services of Railways: Piyush Goyal

In his first decision after being sworn-in to head the government for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had made national security an important plank in the elections, on Friday approved a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM approves major changes in 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' after oath taking

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

3

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

4

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

5

After Nokia 4.2, 3.2, Nokia ready to get flagship to India

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham