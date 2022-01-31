Monday, Jan 31, 2022 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

  India   Politics  31 Jan 2022  Shah asks Goans to back BJP again for Golden Goa
India, Politics

Shah asks Goans to back BJP again for Golden Goa

PTI
Published : Jan 31, 2022, 6:52 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2022, 6:52 am IST

Shah slammed the parties that have come from outside Goa and said they do not understand the difficulties of Goans

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting at Sun Rays Garden hall, in Ponda, Goa, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting at Sun Rays Garden hall, in Ponda, Goa, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI)

Ponda (Goa): Hitting the campaign trail in Goa weeks ahead of the Assembly polls, Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday said the people of the state need to choose between the BJP’s “golden Goa” and the Congress’s “Gandhi parivar ka Goa”, and asserted that only the BJP can provide political stability to the coastal state for its development.

He slammed the parties that have come from outside Goa and contesting the February 14 state elections, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that these political outfits do not understand the difficulties of Goans and have no solution to their problems, whereas the Modi government has given priority to development of small states like Goa.

 

Shah also criticised the Congress and the party’s former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat for “devastating” the state through his government’s “misrule”, and asserted that in the last 10 years, the BJP has provided a stable government and brought development in the state.

The Union minister was addressing an indoor public meeting at Ponda in South Goa, about 30 kms from state capital Panaji, to canvass for party candidate and former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik, who had recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress. Naik is contesting the election from Ponda constituency.

“Congress’s Gandhi family has a habit of going on holidays, so they want a tourism spot for vacation. They come here often. For the BJP, Goa means ‘golden Goa’, but for Congress it is ‘Gandhi parivar ka Goa’. Do you want (BJP’s) golden Goa or Gandhi parivar ka Goa?” he asked.

 

Referring to the parties from outside Goa, he said, “Parties which have arrived here from other states will not be able to carry out development here. Do they know your difficulties? Do they have a solution for them?”

These parties have entered the fray just to expand their base or get national recognition, he alleged.  — PTI

Tags: amit shah, goa elections, golden goa
Location: India, Goa

Latest From India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal; says UP polls will script history

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)

Pegasus row: CPI MP submits notice to move privilege motion against Ashwini Vaishnaw

President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

Budget Session begins: President highlights vaccination success, health infra boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament house in New Delhi on Monday, 31 Jan 2022. (D. Kamraj/DC)

Elections keep happening but budget session very important, must make it fruitful: PM

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham