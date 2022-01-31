Monday, Jan 31, 2022 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

  India   Politics  31 Jan 2022  BJP leader alleges Raut family has stakes in wine company
India, Politics

BJP leader alleges Raut family has stakes in wine company

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Jan 31, 2022, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2022, 8:41 am IST

Somaiya said that both daughters of Raut have a partnership in Ashok Garg's Magpie group

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (PTI)
 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's family is having partnership in a wine company of a big industrialist. Because of this, Mr Raut is supporting the decision of 'sale of wine' in supermarkets, he said. 

Speaking with the reporters on Sunday, Mr. Somaiya said that both daughters of Mr Raut have a partnership in Ashok Garg's Magpie group. 

 

The BJP leader alleged that in order to serve the interests of Mr. Raut, the state cabinet has approved the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery shops. "To benefit Mr. Raut, the state government has changed the policy and allowed wine to be sold in  supermarkets," Mr. Somaiya said. 

The Raut family had signed a partnership agreement on April 16, 2021 for the business with Mr Garg's Magpie Group, Mr Somaiya said. 

"Post this, Mr Raut's daughter Vidhita and Purvshi became partners in the Magpie DFS PVT LTD. Thereafter Magpie Company wrote a letter to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs of the Central government on January 12, 2022, stating that its main business is wine distribution. Subsequently, the state cabinet on 27 January 2022 decided to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery stores. Magpie Company distributes wine to five-star hotels in big cities including Mumbai and Pune," he added.

 

Rebutting the BJP leader's allegations,  Mr.Raut said, "If my family has wineries, I am ready to give it to him (Mr.Somaiya)." 

The Sena leader said that Ashok Garg is his friend and being a director in the company is not an offence.

Tags: sanjay raut, bjp leader kirit somaiya
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal; says UP polls will script history

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)

Pegasus row: CPI MP submits notice to move privilege motion against Ashwini Vaishnaw

President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

Budget Session begins: President highlights vaccination success, health infra boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament house in New Delhi on Monday, 31 Jan 2022. (D. Kamraj/DC)

Elections keep happening but budget session very important, must make it fruitful: PM

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham