Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

  India   Politics  30 Nov 2021  Farmers won't end Delhi stir sans MSP guarantee: Rakesh Tikait
India, Politics

Farmers won't end Delhi stir sans MSP guarantee: Rakesh Tikait

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 30, 2021, 1:01 am IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2021, 1:01 am IST

An emergency meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be held on Wednesday to decide their future course of action

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reacts after a bill to cancel the three contentious farm laws was passed during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in Ghazipur, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reacts after a bill to cancel the three contentious farm laws was passed during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in Ghazipur, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the farmers won’t leave the protest sites on Delhi’s borders unless there is a discussion on a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and other issues.

Terming the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament as a victory of the protesters, the farmer leaders from Punjab said an emergency meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be held on Wednesday to decide their future course of action.

 

Referring to their six demands, including the withdrawal of cases against the farmers and compensation for those who died during the agitation, the leaders of the farmers’ unions from Punjab said at a press meet at the Singhu border on Monday that the Centre had time till Tuesday to reply.

“The Centre has time till tomorrow (Tuesday) to reply to our demands. We have called an emergency meeting of the SKM Wednesday to discuss the future course of action,” a farmer leader said.

Mr Tikait said the government wants there should be no protests in the country, but farmers will not leave the protest site before any discussion on MSP, and other issues.

 

Asked about the passing of the Repeal Bill in Parliament, Mr Tikat said: “It is a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives in the agitation.” He said that with a solution found for the three farm laws, the Centre should now talk about the damage that was done in the past year. “The issue will not end if the Centre wants to settle the matter with deceitful, false statements.”

Tags: bharatiya kisan union, rakesh tikait, minimum support price (msp), centre farm laws, samyukt kisan morcha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The government is running Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to provide free grains to the poor. (Photo: PTI)

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana extended till March 2022

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI Photo)

Winter session: Lok Sabha passes 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021'

Passengers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) queue to check-in for their flight at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang. (Photo: AFP)

India reports 8,309 new Covid cases; active cases decline

A policewoman directs a pedestrian towards a COVID-19 testing booth in Jammu. (Photo: AP)

14-days travel details, negative RT-PCR: New guidelines for international arrivals

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham