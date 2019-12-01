Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 PM IST

Jharkhand: Over 64 pc voter turnout till 5 pm in first phase

In total, 37,83,050 people were eligible to vote in the first phase.

As many as 4,162 out of 4,892 polling stations - more than 85 per cent - were categorized as critical; adequate security arrangements were made. (Photo: Representational)
New Delhi: The first phase of election in 13 Assembly constituencies across Jharkhand witnessed approximately 64.12 per cent till 5 pm, Election Commission said.

The first phase covered six districts - Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla.

"Despite the fact that all these Assembly constituencies fell in the most Naxal affected districts the poll today went off peacefully, barring few minor incidents, with very enthusiastic participation of voters including PWDs, senior citizens, youth etc," read a statement from the electoral body.

As many as 4,162 out of 4,892 polling stations - more than 85 per cent - were categorized as critical; adequate security arrangements were made.

Four choppers were deployed to drop 440 polling personnel to the polling stations, and five choppers will be used for bringing polling personnel from the remote locations back, the statement added.

Total cash, liquor, drug/narcotics and other items seized in the first phase are worth Rs 3.9 crore in the first phase.

