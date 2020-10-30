Friday, Oct 30, 2020 | Last Update : 03:11 AM IST

  India   Politics  30 Oct 2020  Yogi Adityanath: BJP fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Art. 370
India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath: BJP fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Art. 370

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Oct 30, 2020, 2:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2020, 2:38 am IST

He addressed rallies in Siwan, Vaishali and Madhubani

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI photo)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI photo)

Patna: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged the people of Bihar to vote for the BJP, a junior partner of the JDU, since it has fulfilled its promises on emotive issues like Triple Talaq, Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan.

While addressing rallies in Siwan, Vaishali and Madhubani, he said, “Modi government has worked to uplift the poor and needy. The government also ended triple talaq to establish the dignity of women, taught Pakistan a lesson through surgical strikes, removed Article 370 and constructing a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

 

He also criticised the Opposition led by RJD for doing politics of appeasement and indulging in corruption.

While addressing a rally in Siwan, Yogi Adityanath said, “The RJD, Congress and CPI (ML) are trying to bring back jungle raj in Bihar but they should know that after wiping out terrorism in Kashmir preparations are on to uproot Naxalism.”

He added that the Opposition coalition is being led by leaders who have no vision or roadmap for the development. Targeting the RJD over the employment issue, he said that the youth of Bihar were forced to hide their identity due to the 15-year misrule of the RJD. "Those who were responsible for the crisis are once again blowing the trumpet of employment and misleading them," he said.

 

Apart from UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the BJP in Bihar has also prepared a list of other star campaigners for the second and third phase of polls. While talking about the first phase, BJP insiders said that the party leadership is confident that NDA will return to power in the state.

During the first phase of polls on October 28, around 54 per cent of polling was recorded. The second and third phase of polls is scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7.

BJP leaders said that the NDA is trying to reach out to its voters with “Vikas” (development) and “15 years of good governance versus 15 years of Jungle raj” narrative against the grand alliance".

 

According to political analyst Prakash Piyush, Bihar election is crucial for the NDA especially BJP as it had suffered massive electoral setbacks in two states – Jharkhand and Maharashtra in 2019.

Tags: bihar election 2020, chief minister yogi adityanath, bjp bihar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh

Will withdraw cases on political workers once in power: Dilip Ghosh

Activists of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shout slogans during a protest rally against the central government, in Jammu, Wednesday , Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Opposition hits Jammu and Kashmir streets against land law amendment

A member of the bomb disposal squad of Jammu & Kashmir police searches for an explosive material inside a damaged house after an encounter between security forces and militants, at Mouchwa on the outskirts of Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Two militants were killed in the gunfight. (PTI)

Jaish militants killed in Srinagar firefight

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses a gathering ahead of Bihar state Assembly elections. in Patna, India, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP)

PM Modi tears into RJD's Tejashwi, says he's Yuvraj of Jungle raj

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham