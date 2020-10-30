Will withdraw cases on political workers once in power: Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh added that cases against CPI(M), Congress, and even TMC leaders will be withdrawn

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh on Thursday declared that cases against all the political workers, irrespective of party lines, would be withdrawn once the BJP comes to power in the state in the next year's Assembly Election.

Referring to the Trinamul Congress, he said at a rally in the city, "It is funny that leaders of the party, which has been in power here, have cases against them because if and when they will quit, they will be sent to jail. Many people were rendered homeless and penniless here after they were implicated in different cases. All of them were TMC supporters."

Ghosh added that cases against CPI(M), Congress, and even TMC leaders will be withdrawn once the BJP comes to power in May 2021.

Puncturing his claim, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim alleged, "The BJP plays politics of lies only. They are in power in Tripura. Have they withdrawn the cases or are they filing false cases? Have the people forgotten Bhima Koregaon case? While the RSS attacked the celebration of a Scheduled Caste community, many intellectuals are getting booked in the UAPA. Either the CBI or ED is used to slap false cases."

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury noted that cases against people have only increased after the BJP came to power in the country, adding that those who protest are being labelled as "anti-social".