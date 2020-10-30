Friday, Oct 30, 2020 | Last Update : 03:10 AM IST

  India   Politics  30 Oct 2020  Will withdraw cases on political workers once in power: Dilip Ghosh
India, Politics

Will withdraw cases on political workers once in power: Dilip Ghosh

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Oct 30, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2020, 2:05 am IST

Ghosh added that cases against CPI(M), Congress, and even TMC leaders will be withdrawn

West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh
 West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh on Thursday declared that cases against all the political workers, irrespective of party lines, would be withdrawn once the BJP comes to power in the state in the next year's Assembly Election.

Referring to the Trinamul Congress, he said at a rally in the city, "It is funny that leaders of the party, which has been in power here, have cases against them because if and when they will quit, they will be sent to jail. Many people were rendered homeless and penniless here after they were implicated in different cases. All of them were TMC supporters."

 

Ghosh added that cases against CPI(M), Congress, and even TMC leaders will be withdrawn once the BJP comes to power in May 2021.

Puncturing his claim, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim alleged, "The BJP plays  politics of lies only. They are in power in Tripura. Have they withdrawn the cases or are they filing false cases? Have the people forgotten Bhima Koregaon case? While the RSS attacked the celebration of a Scheduled Caste community, many intellectuals are getting booked in the UAPA. Either the CBI or ED is used to slap false cases."

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury noted that cases against people have only increased after the BJP came to power in the country, adding that those who protest are being labelled as "anti-social".

 

Tags: bjp in west bengal, dilip ghosh, west bengal election 2021
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI photo)

Yogi Adityanath: BJP fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Art. 370

Activists of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shout slogans during a protest rally against the central government, in Jammu, Wednesday , Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Opposition hits Jammu and Kashmir streets against land law amendment

A member of the bomb disposal squad of Jammu & Kashmir police searches for an explosive material inside a damaged house after an encounter between security forces and militants, at Mouchwa on the outskirts of Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Two militants were killed in the gunfight. (PTI)

Jaish militants killed in Srinagar firefight

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses a gathering ahead of Bihar state Assembly elections. in Patna, India, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP)

PM Modi tears into RJD's Tejashwi, says he's Yuvraj of Jungle raj

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham