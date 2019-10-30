Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

Maharashtra opposition deepening BJP-Shiv Sena wedge, keeps options open

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 30, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2019, 10:45 am IST

“If Sena comes to us, we will consult high command and discuss with our allies too,' says Prithviraj Chavan.

 Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar with other NCP leaders. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: As the relationship between BJP and Shiv Sena has soured over power-sharing arrangements, the Opposition is encashing every opportunity in driving a deeper wedge between the warring allies, The Indian Express reported.

NCP president Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat have already announced that their parties will sit in Opposition and won’t play a role in government formation. The second-rung leadership of both the parties, however, is losing no opportunity to fan tensions between the ruling allies.

Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik, also the party’s chief spokesperson, said on Tuesday: “If Shiv Sena decides not to extend support to the BJP and they fail to form the government, then in such an event, the NCP can think of offering support.”

State Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe, also Thorat’s nephew, wrote on social media, asking Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray not to miss the opportunity of becoming the CM.

He wrote a post on his Facebook account: “In politics, time once lost cannot be regained.” Tambe was recalling how he had missed out on an opportunity to head a district council when he was just 24 years old.

Last week, a day after the poll results were declared, Thorat had said: “The election mandate for us is to be a responsible and strong Opposition. Congress, NCP and the smaller allies will do that.”

Meanwhile, firing a barb at the saffron allies, former CM and Congress’ Prithviraj Chavan said on Tuesday: “If there is already so much distrust between them (Sena and BJP), how can they form the government? They must tell Maharashtra’s voters what was decided between them (referring to the pre-poll understanding between the allies).”

He added, “If Shiv Sena comes to us with a proposal, we will put that proposal before our high command and discuss with our allies too. No such proposal has come as yet.”

