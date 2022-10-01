Friday, Sep 30, 2022 | Last Update : 11:12 PM IST

  India   Politics  30 Sep 2022  Cong chief poll: Gandhis-backed Kharge vs rebel Tharoor
India, Politics

Cong chief poll: Gandhis-backed Kharge vs rebel Tharoor

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Sep 30, 2022, 9:45 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2022, 9:45 pm IST

A majority of senior party leaders, including some G-23 members, have rallied around Kharge

Despite the much-hyped claim about maintaining “neutrality”, the party high command — meaning the Gandhi family — is clearly backing Kharge. (Photo: PTI)
 Despite the much-hyped claim about maintaining “neutrality”, the party high command — meaning the Gandhi family — is clearly backing Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: As the desert storm settles in the Congress camp, the race is now on between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor for the Congress presidential poll.

Despite the much-hyped claim about maintaining “neutrality”, the party high command — meaning the Gandhi family — is clearly backing Kharge. A majority of senior party leaders, including some G-23 members, have rallied around Kharge. Adhering to the “one man one post” concept as decided at the party’s Udaipur conclave, Kharge will step down as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge has been a loyalist and has played the role of leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. Since last year he has been the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He has been an MLA for several terms, a Union minister during UPA-2. His son is an MLA and was a minister in the Congress government in Karnataka.

After filing the nomination, Kharge said: “I thank senior leaders from all states for supporting me in the Congress presidential election.” He added: “I appeal to all delegates to vote for me in the Congress presidential election. I am fighting for big change.”

Tharoor, releasing his manifesto, also asserted that he has a “vision” to strengthen the party, which should be a vehicle for “change”. Throor’s name was proposed by, among others, Karti Chidambaram and Sandeep Dikshit.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had dropped out of the race after the rebellion of some Congress MLAs in the state last Sunday. He is now one of the proposers for Kharge. Shortly before Kharge filed his nomination, Gehlot, in a tweet, shared a picture and wrote in Hindi: “Ambika Soni ji, Pawan Bansal ji, Anand Sharma ji, Bhupendra Singh Hooda ji, Mukul Wasnik ji, Prithviraj Chavan ji, Avinash Pandey ji, Manish Tewari ji, Rajiv Shukla ji, Raghuveer Meena ji before Mallikarjun Kharge ji files nomination for Congress president at AICC headquarters with senior leaders.”

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, who had collected the nomination papers on Thursday, dropped out in favour of Kharge. He said: “I told him that I stand by him and can’t even think of contesting against him; I will be his proposer.” Singh met Kharge on Friday morning at the latter’s residence.

Jharkhand Congress leader K.N. Tripathi also filed his nomination for the party`s topmost position, and said “the decision of party leaders is respected”. He had served as national president of the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress. The last date of filing the nomination was September 30 and the last date to withdraw is October 8.

Tags: mallikarjun kharge, shashi tharoor, congress party, ashok gehlot

Latest From India

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh speaking during the function to commemorate Athuan Abonmai in Imphal. (DC/AA)

A year after peace activist's murder in Manipur, remembrance held for justice

Pakistan's PM had said that while Pakistan looks for peace with India,

India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir at UNGA

File photos of Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a non-Gandhi contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot likely to run for the AICC presidential poll. (PTI Photo)

Congress blows bugle for party president battle; Issues notification for polls

Officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) with security personnel during raids at the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in Mangaluru, Thursday (PTI)

NIA, ED arrest over 100 Popular Front leaders in raids across 10 states

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham