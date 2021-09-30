Thursday, Sep 30, 2021 | Last Update : 06:56 PM IST

  India   Politics  30 Sep 2021  Leaving Congress but not joining BJP: Amarinder Singh
India, Politics

Leaving Congress but not joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

ANI
Published : Sep 30, 2021, 4:27 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2021, 4:27 pm IST

Singh had resigned as chief minister on September 18 after accusing the Congress of humiliating him

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Scotching speculation, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made it clear that he was not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but said he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, which he said was going downhill with senior leaders being completely ignored.

Singh said he would leave the Congress as he had been "utterly humiliated" and was not trusted.

 

I will resignwill not stay in the Congress party, he said, adding that he was still thinking through his options in the interest of Punjab, whose security was the predominant priority for him.

Singh had resigned as chief minister on September 18 after accusing the Congress of humiliating him.

I will not be treated in this humiliating mannerI will not take such insults, he said, adding that his principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress any longer.

Terming the senior Congressmen as thinkers who were critical about the future of the party, the former chief minister said the younger leadership should be promoted to implement the plans, which the senior leaders are best equipped to formulate.

 

"Unfortunately, the seniors were being completely sidelined," he said in a statement.

Singh said this was not good for the party.

Slamming Navjot Singh Sidhu, Singh said he was a mere crowd-puller and does not know how to carry the team along.

Singh also condemned the attack on Kapil Sibal's house by Congress workers only because he had chosen to express views that were not palatable to the party leadership.

Expressing the hope that Punjab would vote for the future of the state, he said his experience showed that the people of the state tend to vote for a single party/force, irrespective of the number of parties in the fray.

 

Misgovernance in Punjab would give Pakistan an opportunity to create trouble in the state and in the country, he said, adding that his meeting with NSA Ajit Doval this morning centred around this issue.

Singh had raised security concerns with Home Minister Amit Shah too, along with the farmers' issue, during his meeting with the latter on Wednesday.

Tags: amarinder singh, bjp, punjab chief minister, nsa ajit doval, home minister amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

The apex court also said that implementation of the law is the duty of the executive. (Photo: PTI/File)

Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine. (PTI)

WHO to decide on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin emergency usage in October

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

Border incidents with China will continue till boundary pact is reached: Army chief

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham