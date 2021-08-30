Monday, Aug 30, 2021 | Last Update : 07:09 AM IST

  India   Politics  30 Aug 2021  Changing Afghan power equations a challenge for India, rethinking strategy: Rajnath
India, Politics

Changing Afghan power equations a challenge for India, rethinking strategy: Rajnath

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Aug 30, 2021, 6:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2021, 6:49 am IST

Singh said the defence ministry was seriously considering the formation of Integrated Battle Groups

Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh addresses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh addresses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the changing power equations in Afghanistan, with the Taliban in control of Kabul and most of the rest of the country, was a key challenge for India, requiring it to do a major rethink of its defence and security strategy, underscored by its Quad initiative.

“The changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for us... These situations have forced our country to rethink its strategy. We are changing our strategy and the formation of the Quad underlines this strategy,” Mr Singh said while addressing the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

 

Mr Singh said the defence ministry was seriously considering the formation of Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) as quick decision-making is a key aspect during wartime.

He said that if the ceasefire with Pakistan was successful today, it was only because of India’s strength. India, he said, had changed its mindset towards terrorism to a proactive approach.  “In 2016, cross-border strikes changed our reactionary mindset into a proactive mindset, which was further strengthened by the Balakot airstrike in 2019,” Mr Singh said. He said that despite the challenges at the border, countrymen today were confident that there will be no comprise with India’s national security. “India will terminate terrorism from its land and if needed to go to another soil to terminate terrorism from there India will not hesitate. We can attack from our soil and if needed we can attack on their land too. This capability has been developed in India,” the defence minister said, adding that this defines the “new era” of India’s national security.

 

Referring to the standoff with China in Ladakh, he said in the northern sector too, a unilateral attempt was made to change the status quo on the border last year. There too, Mr Singh said, “we faced our adversary with a new dynamism” and foiled their plans.

“Our soldiers displayed bravery as well as restraint, when required,” the defence minister said. “During the India-China border standoff, when the Chinese forces were trying to march ahead, I spoke to the Army Chief around 11-12 at night… The situation was very critical. In that situation too, the way our forces behaved prudently is commendable,” he added.

“With this, our security forces once again proved that we are committed to facing any enemy anytime and in any situation, to ensure our national security, regardless of the cost,” said Mr Singh.

 

The minister said the government was also considering a major military reform initiative, “Tour of Duty”, which would be a game-changer as it would help reduce the average age of the military and make it more agile. Listing some of the reforms which he said was for the future, the defence minister said the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff and the setting up of the department of military affairs would go a long way in continuously bolstering the security infrastructure. “The decisions have directly linked our armed forces to governance as they now have direct involvement in all processes. The appointment of the CDS has provided stability to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee as there is a permanent and single-point adviser to the government on major issues of defence and security,” he said.

 

On the creation of joint commands, Mr Singh said it was another major structural reform, the progress of which was progressing rapidly, he said. “With the formation of Integrated Theatre Commands, the armed forces will have to develop integrated operational concepts and doctrines to fight jointly. I think that the DSSC can prove to be a good platform for brainstorming on this issue,” he added.

Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, afghanistan, afghan taliban regime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Start-ups brighten India's future: PM Modi

Referring to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Owaisi demanded that the Centre clarify whether it would re-designate 100 Taliban leaders who have been labelled as terrorists by the United Nations. — ANI

Congress, NCP activists join AIMIM

Several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately. (Photo: PTI/File)

Supreme Court's new SOPs to resume physical hearing of some cases from Sept 1

Earlier, the scheduled international flights were suspended until August 31. (Photo: AFP)

DGCA extends suspension of international commercial passenger flights till Sept 30

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham