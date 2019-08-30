Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

Who is the guarantor allowing such big bank frauds: Priyanka on RBI report

ANI
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 3:13 pm IST

As per the annual report of RBI, the banking sector reported 6,801 frauds in the financial year 2018-19.

'Who is the guarantor who is allowing such a big fraud?' Priyanka tweeted. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Citing Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Annual Report 2018-2019, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday questioned who is the guarantor under which such big bank frauds are being allowed.

"The country's largest banking institution RBI is saying that bank frauds are increasing under the government's nose. In 2018-19, the theft increased further. The banks have lost Rs 72,000 crore. But who is the guarantor who is allowing such a big fraud?" Priyanka tweeted.

As per the annual report of RBI, the banking sector reported 6,801 frauds in the financial year 2018-19, which led to a loss of Rs 71,542.93 crore.

