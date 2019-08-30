Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

India, Politics

Mukesh Ambani praises Amit Shah, calls him 'karmyogi'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 11:58 am IST

During his speech, Ambani also backed the Narendra Modi government’s ambitious goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Gandhinagar: Businessman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling him a ‘true karmyogi’ and ‘Iron Man of India’, reported news agency IANS.

The title -- ‘Iron Man of India’ -- is often used to refer to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Amit bhai, you are a true karmyogi, you are truly Iron Man of our country. Gujarat, and now India, is blessed to have a leader like you,” said Ambani addressing the gathering at the convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University here.

Amit Shah was present on the occasion.

Claiming that India was in safe hands now, Ambani said: “Never lower the barrier of your ambitions. Never be hesitant to dream big. Ever be hopeful that India of tomorrow will create ample opportunities to fulfill your ambitions and dreams.”

Shah, who is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, said in his speech: “Till 2014, there were no attempts to save India’s economy. In the last five years, we have been able to make it the world’s fastest-growing economy.”

During his speech, Ambani also backed the Narendra Modi government’s ambitious goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

