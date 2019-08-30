Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Gives idea of law and order situation in WB’: BJP on ‘go back’ slogans disturbing meet at Kolkata's Lake Town

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 3:37 pm IST

‘Real question is, how can ruling party supporters have insolence to attack state president of BJP in Kolkata?’ the event organiser asked.

‘A total of 26 of our supporters and workers were attacked and sustained injuries. We will lodge a police complaint,’ said Sarkar. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘A total of 26 of our supporters and workers were attacked and sustained injuries. We will lodge a police complaint,’ said Sarkar. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh was greeted with ‘Go Back’ slogans at Lake Town, a neighbourhood adjoining Kolkata, allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) supporters on Friday morning when he went to interact with locals at an informal chat session arranged by the party workers.

TMC supporters gathered around the spot, several hundred of them around 7:30 in the morning and started shouting slogans, abuses and kicked away chairs and tables at the venue – claimed by Amiya Sarkar who organised the meeting, reported Hindustan Times.

 “A total of 26 of our supporters and workers were attacked and sustained injuries. We will lodge a police complaint,” said Sarkar.

“As a habit, I walk every morning when I interact with locals. Today, I came to Lake Town. But here, I found TMC supporters in larger numbers gathering to welcome me,” said Dilip Ghosh, adding that the agitators kicked tables, chairs and tore banners at the spot.

“It is evident that the TMC is afraid of us,” remarked Ghosh.

According to the organisers of the meet, over 400 people had gathered from both parties and engaged in aggressive slogan shouting that lasted for almost 30 minutes until Dilip Ghosh left the scene.

Trashing the BJP leader’s comments, TMC minister and local legislator Sujit Ghosh claimed that the agitation was an outcome of outrage against the party. “BJP leaders had said they would generate 2 crore jobs a year and deposit Rs 15 lakh into everyone’s bank account. Naturally, locals have some grudge against them. They (BJP leaders) chose the wrong place,” said Sujit Bose, reported Hindustan Times.

Amiya Sarkar said the incident was a distinct reflection on the law and order situation in the Bengal.

“The real question is, how can the ruling party supporters have the insolence to attack the state president of BJP in the city of Kolkata? It also gives an idea of the law and order situation across the state,” said Sarkar.

At such interactions, locals usually approach the BJP state president with individual problems such as medical emergencies, admission of children to school and transfer in job issues, said Debasish Jha, BJP mandal president.

Tags: bjp, tmc, dilip ghosh, chai pe charcha, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

CBI on Friday sought an extension of 5 days from a Delhi court. (Photo: File)

INX media case: Chidambaram's CBI custody extended till September 2

The matter came in the backdrop of the alleged sexual abuse of young girls at a state-funded shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur which led to a public outcry. (Photo: File | PTI)

CBI takes over probe in minor girls' sexual exploitation in Deoria shelter home

Capacity building tours are often organised time to time in the country in order to foster a spirit of national integration across the country. (Photo: ANI)

President Kovind interacts with Kashmiri students during 'Capacity Building Tour'

The court imposed a fine of Rs 21,500 on Bhengra and Rs 10,000 on Lugun, Public Prosecutor Mahendra Singh said. (Photo: Representational)

Two Naxalites jailed for unlawful activities in Jharkhand

MOST POPULAR

1

Sound One Drum review: Durable, sturdy but over-priced

2

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

3

Smart ways to use your credit card for a high credit score

4

61-feet high, India's tallest Ganesha ready for devotees in Hyderabad

5

80-Year-Old US foman fell asleep in her parked car, woke up to find it missing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham