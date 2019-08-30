Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP claims TMC goons responsible for ruckus at 'Chai Pe Charcha' event in WB

ANI
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 2:35 pm IST

On August 22, Ghosh had claimed that TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is a copy of BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha' initiative.

A ruckus broke out during the 'Chai Pe Charcha' event here on Friday in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh after TMC workers staged a protest at the venue. (Photo: ANI)
 A ruckus broke out during the 'Chai Pe Charcha' event here on Friday in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh after TMC workers staged a protest at the venue. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: A ruckus broke out during the "Chai Pe Charcha" event here on Friday in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh after TMC workers staged a protest at the venue.

The BJP in a statement alleged that a mob comprising of 250 "TMC goons" tried to attack Ghosh and workers accompanying him in the presence of local councilor. The statement further claimed that two workers suffered head injuries.

The incident took place when state president went for his usual morning walk and "Chai Pe Charcha" at Lake Town.

On August 22, Ghosh had claimed that TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is a copy of BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha' initiative.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh had said that the TMC has copied the formula by bringing in Prashant Kishore.

"It is not a competition with TMC in fact, the TMC has copied our formula by bringing in Prashant Kishore," the BJP leader had said.

Tags: bjp, tmc, dilip ghosh, chai pe charcha, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

The video has been doing rounds on the internet since Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon shared it saying,

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

Jagjit Kaur, 19, is the daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib and was converted to Islam at gunpoint. (Photo: ANI)

After Sikh girl's forced conversion in Lahore, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder urges Pak PM to take action

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (Photo: ANI)

After removal of Article 370, Ram temple will now be built in Ayodhya: BJP leader Pragya Thakur

The study also noted that increasing female participation in the labour force could increase the Indian GDP by 27 per cent. (Photo: Representational)

Unemployment rate among Indian women more than double of men: study

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

2

Smart ways to use your credit card for a high credit score

3

61-feet high, India's tallest Ganesha ready for devotees in Hyderabad

4

80-Year-Old US foman fell asleep in her parked car, woke up to find it missing

5

Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham