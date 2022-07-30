Saturday, Jul 30, 2022 | Last Update : 08:48 AM IST

  India   Politics  30 Jul 2022  President remark row escalates as BJP, Congress both seek apology
India, Politics

President remark row escalates as BJP, Congress both seek apology

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 30, 2022, 7:05 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2022, 7:23 am IST

In his letter to the President, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a slip of the tongue

Lok Sabha members protest in the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)
 Lok Sabha members protest in the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Both the BJP and the Congress on Friday hardened their combative stance over the political row that followed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s "rashtrapatni" remark for President Droupadi Murmu. While the Congress continued with its demand for an apology from the government after the face-off between its president Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani, the BJP maintained that the Lok Sabha will only function after the Congress president apologises for the party leader’s remark against the President.

Amid the pandemonium in Parliament, Union home minister Amit Shah called on the President, even as the Congress MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. The Opposition party has alleged that its president was subjected to "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation" in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

A day after leading the charge against the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Irani also met Murmu. The BJP had accused Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at the President.

After a near washout of House proceedings for two weeks, the Lok Sabha is likely to have a debate on price rise on Monday, followed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, political sources said, as Mr Chowdhury on Friday tendered a written apology to the President for his remark.

In his letter to the President, he said he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a slip of the tongue.

Parliament's proceedings were disrupted for the second consecutive day over the issue. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that the Lok Sabha will function only after the Congress president apologises for Mr Chowdhury's remark against the President.

"The BJP wouldn't tolerate the insult of the tribal community. Lok Sabha will only function after the apology of Mrs Gandhi," tweeted Mr Dubey, claiming that the Congress has a history of "misusing democracy and Parliament".

He pointed out that in 2012 the Congress had given 10 notices against then BJP president Rajnath Singh for "just speaking about the family’s (Gandhi family) trust."

Earlier in the day, the Congress MPs met in the Parliament complex and decided on their strategy at a meeting of the Congress parliamentary party chaired by Mrs Gandhi, after which they caused disruptions in both houses of Parliament with slogans against Ms Irani and demanded her sacking.

The Congress has accused the women and child development minister of "heckling" Sonia Gandhi inside the Lower House." The Opposition party has already registered their complaint against Ms Irani with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and asked for the matter to be referred to the privileges committee for action against her.

The Congress also took strong objection to the manner in which Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal made references to Mrs Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue in the House, but was not allowed to speak during the Zero Hour.

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman on the issue, Kharge referred to Ms Sitharaman and Mr Goyal's remarks in Rajya Sabha and maintained that it is a time-honoured convention that reflections or critical remarks should not be made on the other House or members of the other House. He also said that no person who is not a member of the House can be referred to in a derogatory manner or in any other way afflicting his or her reputation.  

Kharge demanded that remarks made by the two Union ministers in the Upper House should be expunged and the two should tender an apology for "violations of the sacrosanct conventions of the House."

In another related development, police in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district lodged a complaint against Chowdhury, based on a complaint by BJP workers. The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (A) (statements conducing to public mischief).

Tags: droupadi murmu, rashtrapatni
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union minister Smriti Irani. (DC)

Delete posts on Smriti Irani daughter: Delhi HC to Jairam Ramesh

There have been a few practising doctors like Narottam Puri, Milind Tipnis etc. who have also made their names in cricket commentary. One such India-born doctor, Nilesh Mehta, now practising as an oncologist in Chicago, USA, has been doing commentary in the recent India-West Indies matches on radio. — By arrangement/PTU

"Oncology is my profession, cricket commentary is my passion"

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) along with the chief minister of Tamil Nadu's state M.K. Stalin (C) and Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand attend the inaugural ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on July 28, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

India slams Pakistan pull out from Chess Olympiad

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sacked her heavyweight colleague Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the School Service Commission jobs scam. (PTI Photo)

Mamata sacks Partha Chatterjee from Cabinet and TMC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham