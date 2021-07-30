Mizoram seeks Centre’s help

A delegation of Cabinet ministers led by Singhal visited the trouble-torn border areas on Thursday

Guwahati: Amidst the simmering tension between Assam and Mizoram, Assamese minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday alleged the Mizoram government had not removed its police from the disputed site while the Mizoram government has sought the intervention of the Central government in clearing the blockade on the national highways and rail tracks in Assam.

A delegation of Cabinet ministers led by Singhal visited the trouble-torn border areas on Thursday and assured the residents of Assam living there not to fear any onslaught from the neighbouring state. He said: “The Union home ministry has ordered the CRPF deployed in the border areas, we have given our post to the CRPF but the Mizoram government has still not removed its people from the post, which is sad. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the dispute can be resolved by talks.”

As the incident has completely blocked all movement between the two states, Mizoram’s home secretary Lalbiaksangi said Thursday no state agency or entity or the general public has any right to block the national highways and railway tracks.

He said miscreants from Assam have removed the railway tracks and blocked National Highway 306, disrupting movement in the state. Seeking the early intervention of the Centre in the simmering border dispute, Mizoram’s home secretary said that the only railway line leading to Bairabi railway station in the state had been blocked.

In a related development, the Assam police on Thursday said it had filed a case against Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena, who had publicly threatened the Assam police, saying they would all be killed if they dared to cross over into the Mizoram side.

Assam special DGP G.P. Singh said: “An Assam police team, including officers of the CID, is leaving for Delhi to take lawful action relating to the conspiracy behind the incident in light of the media interview of Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena, which indicative of his active role in the conspiracy (behind) the July 26 border clash that left six Assam police personnel dead and many others injured.”

The Mizoram MP, in an interview, had also said: “Hundreds of Assam police personnel entered our territory, pushing back our forces from our posts and also shot first. They are lucky that we didn’t kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all.”

Mizo Students Union president J. Lalmuanzuala, in an open letter to the Assam Chief Minister, said: “You have initiated violence against civilians in Mizoram knowing fully well that your actions can hamper the cordial relationship we have with the Indian Union for your selfish motives to take away the land that our ancestors had fought for through blood and sweat. This has led to the unfortunate death of seven precious lives.”

The student leader added: “This havoc you have created has a hidden agenda and political motif and interest from your part… we are not ignorant (about) this. Within the Inner Line Reserve Forest Area of 509 sq miles, there are many illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who reside in the area. Your attempt to appease this population and give them an autonomous district council to strengthen your political ambition must end immediately.”