'Triple talaq is about justice, dignity of women,' says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad also said that the practice of triple talaq is continuing despite Supreme Court banning the same through its judgement.

After getting a nod in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
New Delhi: After getting a nod in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"The Bill should not be seen from a political prism or vote bank politics. This is an issue related to the dignity of the women. It is a question of humanity and gender justice and equality," said Prasad while introducing the Bill.

Urging members to approve 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019', he said the practice of triple talaq is continuing despite the Supreme Court banning the same through its judgement.

As many as 574 such cases of the illegal practice have come to the notice of the government. He added that after the last ordinance issued by the government criminalising the practice, as many as 101 cases have come to light. "The judgement has come, but no action on triple talaq has been taken. That is why we have brought this law, because the law is a deterrence," he said.

Prasad also stated that although this practice has been banned in many Islamic countries, India which is a secular country hasn't been able to ban the practice of triple talaq.

The Congress, however, opposed the criminal angle in the bill. Justifying her arguments against the triple talaq bill, Congress MP Amee Yajnik questioned the provision of bill that allows a relative of the woman to file a complaint against the husband in the court. She asks, “How can you bring an alien component to speak into the family matter?”

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has allotted four hours for discussing the legislation. Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq will be illegal, void and would attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

(With inputs from agencies)

