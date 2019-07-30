Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

Don't use lord Ram's name to create ruckus and anger: Ashok Gehlot

Published : Jul 30, 2019
West Bengal Chief Minister had reacted angrily to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in May.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Monday that the name of Lord Ram should not be used to create ruckus and spread anger.

"If someone does so byheart then it is good, but if someone is made to chant Jai Shri Ram slogans unwillingly, it's wrong. What would be the condition of our country if such an environment is created by taking the god's name and raising slogans," Gehlot asked in the state Assembly.

While chanting Jai Shi Ram slogan in the House to which opposition reciprocated, the Chief Minister said, "You (BJP) have owned Jai Shri Ram, but members of both ruling party and the opposition were happy when I chanted Jai Shri Ram. It is unfortunate that you start owning him just as you did with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Ambedkar ji. It is wrong."

West Bengal Chief Minister had reacted angrily to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in May. Workers of her TMC party and the BJP have sparred over the chanting of 'Jai Sri Ram' over the past few months.

