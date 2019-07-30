'Country is with Modi,' says Sanjay Singh after resigning from Cong; to join BJP

Addressing a press conference here, the leader said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

Singh, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam, also resigned from the Upper House of Parliament, sources said, adding that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

Addressing a press conference here, the leader said he would join the BJP on Wednesday. "Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I'm with him. I will join BJP tomorrow. I have resigned from the party, as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha," Singh said.

Singh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh. He had faced defeat in the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur against BJP's Maneka Gandhi.