Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress is likely to get new chief in a week

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 1:32 am IST

The Punjab chief minister, meanwhile, on Monday batted for Priyanka Gandhi as the next Congress chief.

Priyanka Gandhi
 Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: The leadership crisis in the Congress party seems to be inching towards the final overs with the Congress Working Committee expected to meet at the end of this week to finalise the next chief from a list of three names which have been thrown up by a secret ballot.

The party has also called a meeting of all General Secretaries and state in-charges on July 31 — the first official meeting since the May 25 CWC where Rahul Gandhi had tendered his resignation taking responsibility for the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Though the July 31 meeting is ostensible to discuss celebrations for Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary celebrations, sources said it was but natural that the road ahead for the grand-old party including preparations for the coming Assembly polls in three states are discussed.

The much-awaited meeting is likely to be held later this weekend. The Congress leadership has been maintaining that Rahul Gandhi continues to be the Party President till his resignation is accepted by the CWC.

After a series of informal meetings among senior Congress leaders had failed to throw up a consensus, the CWC members had been finally asked to give their choices in a sealed cover.

It is based on this, that three names have emerged as top choices, the sources said.

A section of Congress leadership especially the younger leaders have been seeking an early resolution of the leadership crisis arguing that it was hurting the Congress in the long run.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was the latest to join the bandwagon asserting that “lack of clarity” over leadership following Rahul Gandhi’s resignation was hurting the Congress and the way forward for the party could be opening up all key posts, including the CWC membership, to fresh elections which would help legitimise the incoming set of leaders.

He also supported Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s view that it was time for a younger leadership to take over.

The Punjab chief minister, meanwhile, on Monday batted for Priyanka Gandhi as the next Congress chief.

Tags: congress working committee, priyanka gandhi

Latest From India

People line up to collect tokens before boarding the train.

Railways introduces biometric token system

K.R. Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka: Two disqualified lawmakers move Supreme court

Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: PTI)

NMC Bill passed amid protests from doctors

M Venkaiah Naidu

Scrutiny of bills: M Venkaiah Naidu rejects Opposition allegations

MOST POPULAR

1

Tired of sitting idle, IAS officer applies for voluntary retirement

2

Watch: Viral video of raw meat jumping off plate is taking internet by storm

3

Python pops out during a pool game in Brisbane, see pictures

4

Oraimo AirBuds review: No strings attached, on a budget

5

‘Take cows away from Muslims as goat is their mother,’ says BJP leader

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham