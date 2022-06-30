Thursday, Jun 30, 2022 | Last Update : 08:40 AM IST

  India   Politics  30 Jun 2022  Uddhav quits as CM after losing SC floor test battle
India, Politics

Uddhav quits as CM after losing SC floor test battle

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Jun 30, 2022, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2022, 6:52 am IST

The celebrations began at the BJP office in Mumbai and Eknath Shinde’s rebel camp in Goa almost immediately after Thackeray resigned

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray submits his resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Wednesday night, June 29, 2022. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray is also seen. (PTI)
 Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray submits his resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Wednesday night, June 29, 2022. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray is also seen. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned from his post virtually minutes after the Supreme Court directed that the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly at 11 am on Thursday morning should go ahead as scheduled. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had directed Mr Thackeray’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to hold a confidence vote on Thursday, but this will not be needed now.

The celebrations began at the BJP office in Mumbai and Eknath Shinde’s rebel camp in Goa almost immediately after Mr Thackeray resigned. BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said his party will hold talks with Eknath Shinde and then decide their future course of action. However, Devendra Fadnavis, former CM and Leader of the Opposition, is expected to stake claim soon to forming the new government, maybe as early as Thursday morning. Mr Shinde is likely to be offered the post of deputy CM.

Addressing the state virtually on Facebook Live, Mr Thackeray also said he was resigning as a member of the Legislative Council. “In a democracy, heads are counted to show numbers. I am not interested in that. I don’t want to play these games. Tomorrow, they will say that they have brought down Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s son,” he said, while addressing the people of the state.

“I had come in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhavan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC,” Mr Thackeray added.

Mr Thackeray thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar for being by the Shiv Sena’s side.

In a sarcastic comment, the outgoing CM also thanked the governor for his commitment to securing democracy and calling a floor test within 24 hours of receiving a letter from some MLAs. He recalled that the governor has not taken a decision on the 12 names recommended for the MLC post for one and a half years.

In his speech, Mr Thackeray also addressed rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. “I appealed to the rebels as well to speak openly about who they have problems with: Me? NCP? Or Congress? If the rebel MLAs had placed their demands directly before me and not gone to Surat or any other state, this could have been handled better,” he said.

Later, Mr Thackeray along with Anil Parab, Neelam Gorhe and Milind Narvekar reached Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation.

Mr Shinde and the other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have landed in Goa and are expected to reach Mumbai Thursday morning. After Mr Thackeray's resignation, Mr Shinde said: “This is the victory of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe's ideals.”

Earlier, Mr Thackeray also delivered an emotional speech at the Cabinet meeting held at around 5 pm, in which decisions to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv were taken.

Mr Thackeray thanked his Cabinet ministers and bureaucrats for their support in the last two and a half years and also sought their forgiveness for any mistakes that he may have committed. “Today’s situation has arisen because my own people betrayed me,” he said at the Cabinet meeting.

The Shiv Sena had moved the Supreme Court challenging the governor’s order to hold the floor test on Thursday. However, the Supreme Court said a floor test was the only way to settle all issues that have entangled the politics of Maharashtra following a rebellion by Mr Shinde, leading to a political crisis. The court said the results of the floor test will be subject to the final outcome of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu’s petition against the governor’s decision and issued a notice on the plea.

Tags: maharashtra chief minister uddhav thackeray, maharashtra vikas aghadi (mva), eknath shinde
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Rajasthan Director General of Police M. L. Lather addresses a press conference over the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, at PHQ in Jaipur, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Udaipur beheading: NIA to probe Pakistani links

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022. (Photo: IAF)

IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear Sena's plea challenging Governor's floor test order today

Smoke billows from a burning object after violence erupted in the area following the murder of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Tuesday (PTI Photo)

Udaipur tailor murder: Home Ministry directs NIA to take over case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham