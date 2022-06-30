Thursday, Jun 30, 2022 | Last Update : 03:18 PM IST

  India   Politics  30 Jun 2022  BJP set to stake claim in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis eyes CM post for 3rd time
India, Politics

BJP set to stake claim in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis eyes CM post for 3rd time

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2022, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2022, 1:42 pm IST

The BJP which is the single-largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly with 106 MLAs, is likely to stake claim to form the govt

BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)
 BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

Mumbai: The stage is set for the return of a BJP-led government in Maharasthra with Uddhav Thackeray resigning as chief minister shortly after the Supreme Court declined to stay the floor test called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a special Assembly session on Thursday.

The BJP which is the single-largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly with 106 MLAs, is likely to stake claim to form the government.

As Leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis is set to stake claim to the Chief Minister's post for the third time. Fadnavis, who met the party's top brass twice in a week in Delhi, said that the future course of action will be announced today.

Thackeray took to social media yesterday to address the people of the state in which he announced his decision to step down as chief minister and as a Member of the Legislative Council.

The announcement brought an end to the political crisis that erupted in the state for over a week with a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs revolting against him for joining hands with NCP and Congress to form the government.

In his address, Thackeray said, "I am resigning as the Chief Minister and also as an MLC."

The statement was followed by a celebration in the Shinde faction which had been camping in first Surat, then Guwahati and had landed in Goa on Wednesday night.

The BJP, on the other hand, is likely to hold a series of meetings to deliberate on the formation of government in the state along with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

The BJP would approach the Governor to stake claim to form the government, which the Shinde faction would back with their 39 Shiv Sena MLAs and other independents.

Last night, a number of MLAs flocked to the residence of former chief minister Fadnavis and exchanged greetings and sweets after the Thackeray government fell.

The BJP has asked all its MLAs to be present in Mumbai. Meanwhile, party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said that Eknath Shinde, who led the faction of rebel MLAs and had been staying in Guwahati since June 22, along with Fadnavis will decide the next course of action.

Fadnavis was chief minister in 2014 and in 2019 was CM for just 3 days.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court gave its go-ahead for a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly today as it refused to stay the state Governor's decision which was challenged by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu.
"We are not staying tomorrow's floor test," the Supreme Court bench said.

The court also issued notice on Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu's plea and said that tomorrow's floor test will be subject to the outcome of the present petition. The court will hear his plea on July 11.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala had earlier in the day reserved the decision on the plea filed by Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold the floor test on June 30 (Thursday).

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had asked the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state to prove a majority on the floor of the House on June 30 stating that the "present political scenario" unfolding in the state paints a "very disturbing picture."

Maharashtra assembly secretary Rajendra Bhagwat has informed all MLAs of the Maharashtra Assembly that as per orders of Governor there is no need of a Floor Test now and today's special session is not being convened.

Tags: maharashtra political crisis, uddhav resigns, devendra fadanavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From India

Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis leaves after attending a party meeting, at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Day after Uddhav's resignation, BJP to hold meetings to decide next course of action

Rajasthan Director General of Police M. L. Lather addresses a press conference over the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, at PHQ in Jaipur, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Udaipur beheading: NIA to probe Pakistani links

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray submits his resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Wednesday night, June 29, 2022. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray is also seen. (PTI)

Uddhav quits as CM after losing SC floor test battle

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022. (Photo: IAF)

IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham